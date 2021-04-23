Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €3.60 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €3.60 ($4.24) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.19% from the company’s previous close.

AF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.21 ($3.78).

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.81 ($5.66) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.63. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

