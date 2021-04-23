Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $268.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $268.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.71.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $265.05 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $167.17 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.74 and its 200-day moving average is $251.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 99.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

