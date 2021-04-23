Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $63.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SON has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $64.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.