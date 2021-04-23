Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€13.40” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.27 ($13.25).

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €11.14 ($13.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of €11.79 ($13.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.95.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

