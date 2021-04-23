Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €10.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.17 ($8.43).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock opened at €10.54 ($12.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.