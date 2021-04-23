Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $1.3908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

