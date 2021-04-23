DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Down 0.6%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.07 ($7.14) and last traded at €6.09 ($7.16). 673,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.13 ($7.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.50.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

