Devery Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $409,153.41 and $11,471.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.29 or 0.00675419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.12 or 0.07945061 BTC.

About Devery

EVE is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,702 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,112 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.