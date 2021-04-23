Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,401.03

Shares of Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,401.03 ($18.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,900 ($24.82). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 1,830 ($23.91), with a volume of 150 shares.

The company has a market cap of £147.88 million and a PE ratio of 35.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,754.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Dewhurst Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

