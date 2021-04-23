Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

