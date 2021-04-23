DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.