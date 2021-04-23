Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $33,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

PGRE stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

