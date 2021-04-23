Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $35,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.