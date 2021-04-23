Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.78 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $32,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after buying an additional 360,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,109,000 after buying an additional 220,332 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in NiSource by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,022,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.