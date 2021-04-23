Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.74 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $34,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,054,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $274.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.01. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.58 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

