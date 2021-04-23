Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,421 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $35,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 665,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 124,640 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,323,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.29 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

