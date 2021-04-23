Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.09% of Vectrus worth $35,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vectrus by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,360 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at $3,640,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.81 million. Analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

