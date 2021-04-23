Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.