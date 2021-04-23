Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

DFS opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

