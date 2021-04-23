DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DISH Network traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 260903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

