Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

