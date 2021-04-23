Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

DSEY opened at $15.27 on Monday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

