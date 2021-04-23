DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 123,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,680. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.20, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

