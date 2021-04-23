DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,424 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 977,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 171,968 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

