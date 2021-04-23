DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,842 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after acquiring an additional 284,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB opened at $81.34 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.