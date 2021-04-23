DnB Asset Management AS Buys 7,472 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.60). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

