DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 140.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

