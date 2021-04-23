DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.48.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.87 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.97 and a 200-day moving average of $227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

