Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,971.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

