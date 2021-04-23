DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $956,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $230.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

