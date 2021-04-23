DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes $209,000 Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

