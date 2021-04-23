DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $262.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

