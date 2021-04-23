DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $35.77

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.77, but opened at $34.67. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 437 shares.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.