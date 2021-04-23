Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.75-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.352-7.486 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion.Dover also updated its guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.91.

DOV stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $149.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

