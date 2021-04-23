Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

DPM traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$9.46. 95,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.71. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$197.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,000.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

