Dynamic Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Dynamic has a total market cap of $23.91 million and approximately $48,553.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,659.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.12 or 0.04637813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00470366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $790.02 or 0.01590866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.59 or 0.00675780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.72 or 0.00492796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00424643 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00027211 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,378,253 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.