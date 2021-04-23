Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post $60.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.59 million and the lowest is $54.24 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $10.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 453.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $351.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.83 million to $431.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.21 million, with estimates ranging from $92.05 million to $166.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 3,059,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,225. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

