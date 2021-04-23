DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STWRY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 860. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

