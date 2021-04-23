DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $108.86 on Friday. Puma has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $116.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average of $102.26.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

