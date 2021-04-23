E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

