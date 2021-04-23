East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Trading Up 0.1%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. 116,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 71,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

East Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.