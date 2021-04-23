East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Shares of EWBC traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. 18,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

