East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.15. 909,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

