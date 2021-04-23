easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. easyJet has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

