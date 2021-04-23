easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. easyJet has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.