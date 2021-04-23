Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

