Echo Energy’s (ECHO) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ECHO stock opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The company has a market capitalization of £13.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. Echo Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.61.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

