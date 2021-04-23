Egretia (EGT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.38 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Egretia has a total market cap of $18.85 million and $11.38 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00091470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.85 or 0.00680028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.83 or 0.07996584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

