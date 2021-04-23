Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires New Stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MVBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MVB Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of MVBF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,313. The firm has a market cap of $438.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.