Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 1,296 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Booking comprises approximately 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $31.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,378.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,366.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,116.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.