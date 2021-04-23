Eidelman Virant Capital Decreases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.48.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $19.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.87. 46,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,069. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $136.62 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

